No differences within Raj Cong over portfolio distribution, 1st Cabinet meet tomorrow: Gehlot

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday asserted there were no differences within the state Congress over portfolio allocation, and said the newly-formed Cabinet will meet in Jaipur on December 28, the foundation day of the party.He justified the allocation of portfolios, saying it was a "well-thought out" exercise and has been "welcomed" by the people.The newly inducted Rajasthan ministers were allocated portfolios, with Chief Minister Gehlot keeping nine departments, including the key finance and home, with himself, in an exercise late Wednesday night.Speaking to mediapersons here, Gehlot said, "The first meeting of new Rajasthan state Cabinet will be held on December 28, which is the Congress foundation day, and the new government would make a good start on this day."He also rejected claims that there were differences within the state Congress over portfolio distribution and said a united Congress will help provide good governance in the state."We have taken a well-thought out decision, which the people have welcomed," he told reporters when asked about alleged differences within the state Congress over portfolio allocation.He also brushed aside criticism over alleged delay in Cabinet formation, saying "It takes two-three days in Cabinet formation and the portfolios were handed over within two days in the state" In Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra when the BJP came to power, it took them seven-nine days to announce chief ministers, he said."We will provide good governance, improve law and order and move towards fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the youth, which are some big challenges before us," he said.The BJP government, he alleged, had "blocked" several big decisions of the previous Congress government and said his party would not emulate them."We won't block any good decision of the outgoing Raje government. The good work of the Vasundharaji's government, we will not block them in public interest."He said his government will take up all projects that can improve infrastructure and address problems of water, electricity, education, health and road. "Our endeavour would be to provide growth in the state at a fast pace."The Rajasthan chief minister said the Congress government in the state has taken a big decision by waiving farm loans and it has been welcomed by all.He alleged the state suffered due to "mis-governance and misrule" of the Raje government, which, he claimed did not deliver any development work despite getting a huge mandate.Gehlot said the state Congress had already started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and a meeting with PCC chief Sachin Pilot and AICC general secretary in-charge for the state Avinash Pande has already taken place.He also expressed hope that a 'maha gathbandhan' (grand alliance) of opposition parties would soon be formed to take on and defeat the BJP, which he claimed was working to satisfy "public perception" and not doing any sincere and concrete work."Rahul Gandhi ji has said that we will exert pressure on the prime minister to waive farm loans as farmers were the most harassed, besides the youth of the country, whose aspirations were left unfulfilled."If this government comes again, then there is a threat to the country, the country's democracy and its Constitution. All opposition parties feel this and we are hopeful the 'maha gathbandhan' will be formed soon and will be successful," he said.Gehlot said the Modi government will be remembered as a "jumlon ki sarkar" (a government of rhetoric) as it has only made promises and not fulfilled any, "which the people have realised now".Prime Minister Modi has been claiming that farmers' income will be doubled by 2022, but his mandate is only till May 2019, Gehlot said. "And it (the farmers' income) should have risen by at least three-fourths by now." Referring to Nitin Gadkari's recent remark that the BJP "leadership" should own up to "defeat and failures" also, days after his party lost polls in three states, Gehlot said, "Maybe some more BJP leaders should speak their hearts out in the party's interest before the NDA government goes out of power," he said.