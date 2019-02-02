No effort will be spared in finding Indian kidnapped in Ukraine: Swaraj

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) India has taken up at the highest level with the Ukrainian government the kidnapping of an Indian national in that country, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Saturday.Swaraj's assurance came after a woman urged her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help find Indian national Anuj Goel."@SushmaSwaraj @narendramodi Please help find Mr. Anuj Goel, Indian national. We have been in a lot of stress as he was kidnapped from outside his residence 4 days ago in Ukraine," the tweet seeking help said.Responding to the request, Swaraj tweeted: "I have spoken to the Indian Ambassador in Ukraine. We have taken this up at the highest level with the Government of Ukraine. Please rest assured that we will spare no effort." PTI ASK RT