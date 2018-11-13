No electoral understanding with BJP : MNF

Aizawl, Nov 13 (PTI) The Mizo National Front (MNF), which has been under fire from other political parties for allegedly being close to the BJP, on Tuesday said that it does not have any electoral alliance with the saffron party and would never have so as the ideologies of the two parties were "completely different".There is also no chance of a post-poll alliance between the MNF and the BJP or a coalition in the event of a hung assembly, MNF senior vice-president Tawnluia said during a meeting at Khawzawl town on Mizoram-Myanmar border."The MNF is for protecting Christianity, but will never condone Hindutva," he saidHe said that the Congress had formed a coalition with the BJP to be in power in Chakma Autonomous District Council since May last and the Zoram People's Movement's (ZPM) chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma had formed an alliance with the saffron party earlier.Congress had to publicly announce that it is no longer an ally of the BJP in the Council, an autonomous council for ethnic Chakma people that exercises legislative, executive and judicial powers over allotted departments in its territory spread over 1,500 sq km.Election to the 20-member CADC on April 20 gave a fractured mandate -- the MNF got eight seats, the Congress won six, and the BJP got five. Poll to one seat was stayed by the Gauhati High Court.Traditional national rivals -- BJP and Congress -- later formed a coalition to stake claim to form the executive committee of the tribal council. The coalition, however, faced a setback after some Congress members withdrew support to the BJP-led CADC. The MNF has been accused of being close to the saffron party as it is a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance. Other political parties, specially the ruling Congress has alleged that MNF has covert understanding with the BJP. PTI HCV KK NSD