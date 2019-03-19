No employees will be transferred until Lok Sabha polls conclude: Rajasthan's CEO

Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Rajasthan's chief electoral officer (CEO) Tuesday directed officials to ensure that no employees are transferred until the Lok Sabha polls are over in line with the election guidelines. Anand Kumar said if the transfer order was not implemented till March 10, then the employee should not be relieved from his current post. He said the departments concerned can send proposal to state election department through their screening committee for implementation of transfer order of employees, which will be implemented only after permission of the Election Commission. PTI AG SNESNE