No entry for heavy vehicles from Noida to Delhi from R-Day eve

Noida (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) The movement of heavy goods vehicles towards Delhi from Noida will not be allowed from January 25 night till the culmination of the Republic Day parade in the city, the traffic police here said.The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an advisory cautioning against parking heavy goods vehicles on the road side in order to not obstruct road the traffic movement.A similar ban was put in place in Gautam Buddh Nagar from Tuesday night till Wednesday afternoon in view of the Republic Day rehearsals in Delhi, Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Anil Kumar Jha said."In view of the Republic Day parade, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to move from Noida to Delhi from the night of January 25 till the ceremony ends in the national capital," he said. During the period, parking of heavy vehicles in bordering areas of the capital will also not be allowed, the traffic police said in the advisory, requesting people to obey the rules.The Republic Day parade in Delhi will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort.Delhi Police has also imposed certain restrictions on traffic movement in order to facilitate smooth passage of the parade.Around two dozen tableaux of states and central government departments, and performance by school children will mark the 90-minute parade of the 70th Republic Day.The event on Saturday, where South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest, will begin with the laying of wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI KIS KJ