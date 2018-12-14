No fake anganwadi centres operational in country: WCD

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) There are no fake anganwadi centres operational in the country, the Women and Child Development Ministry told Parliament Friday.The ministry informed the Lok Sabha that it has also issued directions to the states and the Union Territories to ensure there are no bogus beneficiaries."There are no fake anganwadi centres in the country. The ministry has issued directions to all the states and Union Territories to conduct physical verification exercise to identify genuine beneficiaries and weed out duplicate as well as bogus ones, if any," Minister of State for WCD Virendra Kumar said in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.Under the anganwadi services of Umbrella Integrated Child Development Service scheme, a total number of 14 lakh AWCs have been sanctioned to all the states and the Union Territories out of which 13.63 lakh AWCs are functioning across the country ion which 8.85 crore beneficiaries are availing benefits, Kumar added.The states have also been directed to take corrective measures if any lapses are found in proper functioning of food distribution system. PTI GJS KJ