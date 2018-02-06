No fence sitting, going ahead with EV tech development: Bosch

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) German auto component major Bosch today said it will go ahead with development of electric mobility technologies in India despite absence of a clear policy regarding the segment.

The company, which today showcased a Bosch-powered electric car here, has set up a new division Agile Project House in order to develop India specific solutions in the field of electric mobility.

"Policy will evolve. You (industry) are not going to get everything on day one. We are moving ahead, we are showing live examples, demos. We are showing the way forward. I think that is more important," Bosch Ltd Managing Director Soumitra Bhattacharya told PTI.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bosch India Mobility Solutions Chief Technology Officer Jan Oliver Roehrl said the company would have to keep developing solutions.

"As a tier-I supplier, its our responsibility to come up with solutions. We are not going to wait for the policy to develop new solutions. We cannot be fence sitters," he said.

Bhattacharya said that while the company is focusing on electric mobility, it would also keep on bringing solutions in the field of internal combustion engine space, which would continue to dominate even in the medium term.

Elaborating further on electric space, he said the company is offering scalable solutions from 0.25 KW to 300 KW across segments from two wheelers to commercial vehicles.

"Bosch strongly believes that its current and future portfolio of electro mobility solutions will be one of the key contributing factors that lead to a dynamic ecosystem in the country," Bhattacharya said.

He added that India is in a nascent stage when it comes to charging infrastructure and it will rquire a lot of work to build up the required ecosystem.

Commenting on the Agile Project House, he said the initiative specifically addresses the Indian electrification projects. "This will increase our local competence to be able to supply customised technologies for flexible affordable and efficient urban mobility," Bhattacharya said. The new set up is working on prototype development and system integration to get electric vehicles running on the countrys roads. PTI MSS RKL MKJ