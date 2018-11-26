No flesh trade at city's massage parlours: Delhi Police to HC

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The city police told the Delhi High Court Monday that no illegal flesh trade was going on in the massage parlours of the national capital.The claim was made in an affidavit filed in response to a PIL that has alleged that sex rackets are rampant in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the garb of massage parlours.The matter is listed for hearing Tuesday before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao.In its affidavit filed through additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, the Delhi Police said of the 397 massage parlours in the national capital, complaints of flesh trade were received against nine and following investigations, the allegations were found to be unsubstantiated.The police also said if any activity of a sex racket came to their notice, appropriate legal action was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act of 1987 and other legal provisions.The affidavit was filed in response to a petition filed by city resident Ateet Bansal, who has also alleged that every year, hundreds of immigrants stay back in the national capital illegally and engage in flesh trade by working in the "massage" business to earn quick money.He has further alleged that the police, even after receiving several tips, were unable to take action against the offenders.The police have refuted the allegation, saying the petitioner "could not supply any concrete information or evidence to suggest the running of flesh trade in the garb of massage parlours in Delhi". PTI HMP SKV RC