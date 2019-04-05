No gate closed for civilian movement in Yol Cantt in HP's Kangra district

Shimla, Apr 5 (PTI) No gate in Yol Cantonment in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district has been closed for civilian movement, a defence spokesperson said Friday, a day after reports about the closure surfaced.The station commander of the cantonment has clarified that no gate was closed for movement of local residents, PRO (Defence) Lt Col Devender Anand said."Rumours about closure of the gate are baseless, apparently ill conceived and driven by vested interests," he added.He said the Army has always been helpful, sympathetic and sensitive to the requirements of the civilians.The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses continue to ply to Slate Godam village through one of the existing alternate route through Narwana, he added. PTI DJI DPBDPB