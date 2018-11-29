No govt can survive without support of farmers: ex-PM Gowda

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) No government can survive without the support of farmers, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said Thursday, assuring the agitating peasants here that he stood by them in their struggle.Thousands of farmers from across the country converged Thursday at the historic Ramlila Ground after journeys that took some as long as 36 hours to complete to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. Addressing the massive gathering of farmers, Gowda said, he understood their pain and problems as, "I, myself am a son of a farmer.""I have come to assure you (farmers) that we stand with you in this hour of struggle. I understand your pains and as a prime minister truer to do whatever I could for farmers," he said.Later, interacting with reporters at the Ramlila Maidan, he asked the Union government to listen to the demands of farmers."No government can survive without (the support of) farmers. The Union government must listen to their demands. The farmers of this country has awakened and they cannot be fooled," Gowda said.The historic ground, known for hosting big political events over the years, resonated with slogans like 'Ayodhya nahi, karz maafi chahiye' earlier in the day.They are spending the night at the ground before marching to Parliament on Friday to put forward their demands. PTI KND SNE ANBANB