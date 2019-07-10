No govt notification on 'national flower'

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The government has not given the status of 'national flower' to any flower, Union Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.He said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has notified 'Tiger' and 'Peacock' as the 'national animal' and 'national bird' respectively, through notifications issued in 2011."However, no such notification has been issued regarding 'national flower' by MoEF&CC," he said in a written reply to a question. PTI ACB ACB TIRTIR