No immediate plan to raise oil output after Iran waivers end: Saudi

Riyadh, Apr 24 (AFP) Saudi Arabia does not plan to immediately raise oil output after the United States ends sanction exemptions for buyers of Iranian crude, energy minister Khalid al-Falih said Wednesday."(Global) inventories are continuing to rise despite what's happening in Venezuela and tightening sanctions on Iran," Falih told a finance conference in Riyadh."So I don't see the need to do anything immediately." (AFP) AMSAMS