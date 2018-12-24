No 'jumlas' in name of Lord Ram, Thackeray warns BJP

(Eds: Updates with details, quotes) Pandharpur (Maha), Dec 24 (PTI) The Shiv Sena asked the BJP Monday to clear its stand on the Ram temple issue and demanded a discussion in Parliament even as it mounted an attack on senior ally-the BJP over a range of issues, including the Rafale jet deal.Targeting the BJP, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said his party will not allow any 'jumlas' (rhetoric) in the name of Lord Ram or any other Hindu god and asserted those who were voted to power on the temple issue are now sleeping like Kumbhakarn.Addressing a rally in this temple town in Solapurdistrict, Thackeray, who visited Ayodhya last month, asked BJP allies to clear their stand on the Ram temple issue.He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should discussthe matter in Parliament."I want to tell BJP one thing, we can forgive you on'ache din' jumla and the promise of Rs 15 lakh to each person. But we will not forgive you if you come up with one more jumla on our faith or in the same of god. We will beat you up."We will not allow you to make any more false promisesin the name of Ram or any other Hindu god," he said.The Shiv Sena will expose such 'jumlas' in Maharashtra,Thackeray said.The Sena chief demanded a discussion on the Ram temple and Hindutva issue in Parliament, saying this will reveal the stand of NDA partners and opposition parties.Referring to recent seat-sharing pact finalised between the BJP, the JD (U) and the LJP in Bihar for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray said, "I congratulate BJP for joining hands with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had given a slogan of RSS-free Bharat." "The way Shiv Sena has backed the Ram temple andHindutva issue, I want Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan (LJP chief) to show similar political will," Thackeray said.He said his party has been "aggressively" taken up the issue of the Ram temple and Hindutva."I have taken up the issue with a purpose just before the general elections and I am not afraid of any consequences," he said.The Sena chief said it has been 30 years since the Babri Masjid was razed, but the Ayodhya matter is still in court.Thackeray also referred to court's verdict in the Soharabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case in which all 22 accused, most of them policemen from Gujarat andRajasthan, were acquitted."The accused people in the Soharabuddin fake encountercase were acquitted but the Ayodhya court case is still goingon. You are getting verdicts in cases of your conveniencewhile others are left hanging," Thackeray said.He said, "You just not only demolished the structure, but the violence that erupted in the aftermath helped you get intopower. Now, you are sleeping like Kumbhakarn".Speaking about the Centre's proposal of allowing agencies to intercept information from computers, he said some people are saying it dates back to the UPA regime."If it is so, then why it is being discussed at all.Congress did it hence it lost the election. Congress wasdethroned from power because it tried to do something likethis. If you are also going to do it, then you will alsoimpose emergency," he said.Thackeray also raised the issues related to farmersand drought situation in Maharashtra."If farmers' get angry, I am not going to waste mytime in negotiating seats with the BJP. I want farmers to get debt-free, I want the Ram temple to be built and beneficiaries should get due benefits of crop insurance scheme," he said.He said he will personally visit arid regions of Maharashtra and talk to people affected by water scarcity.Thackeray indicated his unwillingness to enter into analliance with the BJP for the upcoming polls."Why should I join hands in the name of Hindutva withsomeone (a reference to BJP) facing so many allegations ofcorruption, be it Rafale jet fighter deal or crop insurancescheme."What happened with the Rafale deal is happening inthe crop insurance scheme also. In both the cases, companieshaving no experience were given the task to implement theprogrammes," Thackeray claimed. PTI ND MRRSY DPB