No Kashmiri has been harassed in Odisha so far: Police

Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 (PTI) The Odisha police on Sunday said no incident related to harassment of Kashmiris has been reported in the state.A police officer said the state police is committed to protecting them and all personnel of the force are on high alert."In event of any trouble, people from Kashmir staying or visiting Odisha can contact the local superintendent of police (SP) or dial 100 for help," a senior police officer said."All help will be provided forthwith. We are duty bound to protect all Kashmiris," the official said."No incident of violence/harassment against Kashmiris reported in Odisha. However, we are alert. In case of any trouble, people from Kashmir staying/visiting Odisha can contact local police station or dial 100. All help will be provided forthwith. We are duty bound to protect all of you!" the Odisha Police said on Twitter.The police said this after receiving an advisory from the Home Ministry asking all states to take necessary measures to ensure safety of Kashmiri students and residents living across the country.The advisory was issued in the wake of reports of some Kashmiri students being allegedly targeted and harassed in various states following the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday by a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. PTI AAM SBN NSD