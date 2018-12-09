No lasting peace or sustainable development without respect for human rights: Farooq

Srinagar, Dec 9 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday said there can be no lasting peace or sustainable development without respect for human rights and the rule of law.In his message on the world human rights day, Abdullah, the MP from Srinagar, said basic human rights of a man include right to education, right to assembly, right to profess any religion and above all right to live a dignified life. We in the NC took it upon ourselves to ensure the people of our state all these basic rights. The 'naya Kashmir' (new Kashmir) progressive ideology abounds in all the rights and our leadership has been striving hard to ensure people all the rights, he said.The NC president said that our hopes for a more just, safe and peaceful world can only be achieved when there is universal respect for the inherent dignity and equal rights of all members of the human beings. It was the NC that made a common peasant master of his land. The revolutionary steps like single line administration, upgradation of medical facilities and granting gender neutral voting rights to all have gone a long way in elevating the living standards of the people of our state, he said. He said there were human rights issues during BJP-PDP led regime in Jammu and Kashmir. We in the NC will ensure that all those who stand maimed and bruised are looked after. We owe a sense of commitment to people. We will work tirelessly for all the regions of state. The need of the hour is granting regional and zonal autonomous councils for elevating the living standards of people in the remote and hilly areas of our state like Chenab region and Pir Panchal region, he said.Abdullah said development is a right and that need of the hour is to bring about development that is sustainable and inclusive. He said the state's four years were lost to political instability and conflict. The NC president said the time has come for people to vote for a government that has majority. PTI SSB TVSTVS