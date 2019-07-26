No lead actors considered or approached for 'Dear Comrade' Hindi remake: Karan Johar

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar has clarified that no actor has been cast in the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's film "Dear Comrade".Johar has bought the rights of the Bharat Kamma-directed Telugu movie, which released on Friday.He had announced on Tuesday that he is producing the Hindi remake. After the news went viral, many urged the producer to cast Shahid Kapoor in the lead looking at the success of "Kabir Singh", the Hindi remake of Deverakonda's Telugu hit "Arjun Reddy". "All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th. Also a clarification no lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet. The planning for this lovely film is underway," Johar tweeted on Thursday. The director, who has previously served as the distributor for "Baahubali", "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" and produced "The Ghazi Attack", said he is "super excited" about "Dear Comrade" remake. PTI SHDSHD