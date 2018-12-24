No let up in anti-naxal operations in Chhattisgarh: New DGP

Raipur, Dec 24 (PTI) The newly appointed Chhattisgarh Director General of Police D M Awasthi Monday said security forces will continue their anti-naxal operations with same intensity as earlier.Addressing a press conference here at Police Headquarters in Atal Nagar, Awasthi, who also holds the charge of anti-naxal operations, said a bullet-for-bullet strategy will continue against naxals but at the same time, they will be persuaded to join the mainstream."I have said earlier also that naxal menace is socio-economic and development problem and operations is a part of it. The anti-naxal operations will continue," Awasthi said, replying to a query whether the change in government would affect the anti-naxal operations."The chief minister's approach on talking with all the stakeholders in conflict zones is an appropriate strategy. But he has not asked to stop anti-naxal operations."As far as operations are concerned, reply of bullet will be given by bullet. Police have to use its strength if somebody picks up weapon to spread terror whether in forest area or in plains," he said."When forces are attacked during the area domination exercise, they will definitely give a befitting reply. However, if anyone wants to join the mainstream, they are most welcome," the senior IPS officer added.Over a query on setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the May 2013 Jhiram valley Maoist attack on Congress leaders, Awasthi said he has written a letter to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking a detailed report on the probe it carried out in the assault.After receiving the report, the SIT will begin its probe, he added.The DGP also informed about several measures to be taken by police to promote citizen friendly policing besides steps to be taken for the welfare of its personnel.Each police station in the 27 districts of Chhattisgarh will have "Police Mitra" (friends of police) who would connect with people in their respective areas so that local level issues are solved, he said.Besides, a civil advisory council of DGP will be formed which would include people from different sections of society who would suggest initiatives to maintain law and order, he said.A special cell would be set up at the police headquarters to address issues related to human rights violations, the DGP said.He said a five-member committee head by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Neha Chamapwat has been constituted to submit a report on grievances of police personnel in view of recent protests by their families in support of several demands.The committee has been asked to submit a report by January 31, Awasthi said.For the first time in the state, the home department will organise police Olympics and annual function from next year to give personnel a platform to exhibit their talent, the DGP said.Besides, free coaching facilities will be provided to children of cops for preparations for entrance exams for medical or engineering after they clear Class 12, he added.Awasthi said as the DGP, he will be available to common people at the PHQ from Monday to Thursday between 1-3 PM during which they can meet him and discuss their issues. PTI TKP RSY GVS