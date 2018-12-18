No let up in cold wave sweeping Pb & Hry; Adampur coldest at 1 deg C

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) The cold wave continue in most parts of Punjab and Haryana with minimum temperatures further dipping on Tuesday. Adampur in Punjab was the coldest place in the two states, recording a bone-chilling minimum of 1 degrees Celsius, MeT department official said. Bathinda recorded a minimum of 1.6 degrees Celsius,Amritsar settled at 3.5 degrees Celsius,Halwara 3.9 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 3.9 degrees Celsius, Patiala 6.2 degrees Celsius, Pathankot at 4.6 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur at 5.9 degrees Celsius too experienced a cold night, the weatherman said. In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place, with a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Hisar at 3.3 degrees, Karnal at 4.6 degrees, Rohtak 5.4 degrees, Sirsa 4 degrees, Bhiwani 4.9 degrees and Ambala 7.6 degrees Celsius. While, Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, reeled under biting chill at 5.2 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said. According to the MeT department, the cold weather conditions are likely to continue in the two states over the next few days. PTI SUN MAZ RCJ