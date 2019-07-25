No madrassa added on grant list in 2018-19: Up govt

/R Lucknow, Jul 25 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh governmentThursday said no madrassa in the state was added on the grant list in 2018-19. In a written reply to a question in Legislative Council to Samajwadi Party legislator Pervez Ali, Cabinet minister for minority welfare Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said, "The government did not add any madrassa on the list of grants in 2018-19." To a supplementary question, he said, "Presently thereare 558 madrassas in the state, which are given grants by thestate government. In two other madrassas, there is managerial dispute." In another supplementary question, Ali sought toknow why the registrar of the madrassa board has been authorised to give affiliation to madrassas from Classes 5 to 8 instead of the district minority welfare officer. He said the affiliation of schools from Classes 5 to 8 is done by the district basic education officer. Replying to this, Chaudhary said, "The government isfollowing the 2016 policy of the previous government in thisregard." Ali expressed his dissatisfaction with the answer ofthe minister, following which Chairman Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav forwarded the question to Question and Reference Committee (prashann evam sandarbh samiti). PTI NAV AQSAQS