No major plan to reduce ATMs: PNB

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) Thursday said it has no major plans to reduce the number of its ATMs by March 2019.The statement comes a day after the Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi) said changes in the regulatory landscape are making it unviable to operate ATMs, and may lead to the closure of half of the 2.38 lakh machines in the country by March 2019.PNB is one of the largest ATM service providers with 9,428 ATMs on pan-India basis."PNB would like to clarify that it has no major plans to reduce ATMs by March 31 2019," the bank said in a statement.The security measures advised by the RBI are in the interest of the bank and the customers at large and PNB has already started the process of implementation of the security measures on its ATMs, it said.There is no plan to increase various charges related to ATM usage, it added. PTI DP ABMABM