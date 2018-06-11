No material injury from alleged dumping of sodium dichromate: DGAD

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The Commerce Ministrys investigation arm DGAD has not recommended an anti-dumping duty on sodium dichromate, used in the pharma sector, from Russia, South Africa, Kazakhstan and Turkey as the domestic industry has not suffered material injury due to its import.

The Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) has stated that causal link between imports from these four countries and injury to the domestic industry is not conclusively established.

"The authority does not consider it appropriate to recommend levy of anti-dumping duty on the imports...and hereby terminates this investigation," the DGAD said in a notification.

Vishnu Chemicals had filed an application for investigation into dumping of sodium dichromate from the countries in question.

Anti-dumping duties are levied to provide a level playing field to the local industry by guarding against cheap below-cost imports.

The chemical is also used in metal finishing industries, anti-corrosive applications, water treatment chemicals, pigments and paints.

India is one of the most attractive markets for global producers, given its large middle class population.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a- vis foreign producers and exporters.