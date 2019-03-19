No metro services till 2.30 pm on Holi: DMRC

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on Thursday due to Holi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Tuesday.In addition, Metro feeder bus services will also not be available till 2pm and will run as per schedule thereafter, it said.On the day of the 'Holi' festival (March 21), Metro services will start from 2.30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro including Airport Express Line, the DMRC statement said. PTI SLB SLB TDSTDS