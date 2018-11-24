No 'Modi Magic' in LS polls this time, UPA will form govt at centre: Virbhadra Singh

Dharamsala, Nov 24 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Saturday claimed that 'Modi magic' will not work in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the UPA will will form government at the Centre next year.He claimed that many "anti-people decisions" of the BJP government at the Centre have disappointed the people of the country.Hitting out at Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Singh said, "The BJP government in the state is now about a year old, but still there are no signs of development and the people are being misled in the name of development.""Prime Minister Narendra Modi's magic will not work this time in the general elections. The Congress will win all the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh. The next government in the centre will be of UPA, and the people are eagerly waiting for the elections," he told reporters in KangraAccusing Thakur of focusing on development of a particular area in the state, Singh said, "Till now, the BJP-led state government is only engaged in taking credit for the developmental works initiated by the Congress dispensation."On Congress' ticket distribution for Lok Sabha seats, he said the decision will be taken by the party high command and only those candidate with winning potential, will be given nomination. PTI CORR NSDNSD