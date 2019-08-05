No more 'do nishan, do samvidhan': Shah tweets on Article 370 abrogation

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The decision to abrogate Article 370 ensures that there will be no "do nishan, do samvidhan" (two flags, two constitutions) in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah said. Article 370 granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and allowed it to have its own flag and constitution, among other rights.Kashmir has always been an integral part of India but this decision will ensure that there is no more be "Do Nishan-Do Samvidhan" in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah, who moved the historic bill passed by Rajya Sabha, said on twitter."This decision is a tribute to all the patriots who made the supreme sacrifice for a united India. Congratulations to the entire nation. Today, Modi govt has corrected a long overdue historic wrong," he tweeted. He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "his unwavering commitment towards ensuring unity and integrity of our motherland".This historic decision will usher in a new dawn of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir and the Ladakh region, the home minister said.The government on Monday abolished Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, amid a massive opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha.Shah moved a resolution in the House to abolish Article 370 after President Ram Nath Kovind issued a notification in this regard and also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019.He said the UT in Ladakh will have no legislature (like Chandigarh) while the other UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature as in case of Delhi and Puducherry.The Home Minister's announcement evoked strong protests from the opposition with leaders of Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, NCP and Left raising slogans and storming the well of the House. They later squatted in the well and continued with their protest.However, some regional parties like BSP, BJD, TRS and AIADMK extended full support to the resolution and the bill while NDA constituent JD(U) walked out. PTI ABS ABS TIRTIR