No more waving of white flag if Pak violates ceasefire: Rajnath

Gaya (Bihar), Nov 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government had given a free hand to the armed forces to retaliate in the event of terrorist attacks and cross-border strikes, unlike the "weak-kneed responses" of the previous regimes."Gone are the days when the governments in the country used to raise a white flag whenever troops from Pakistan launched attacks in violation of ceasefire. Now the policy is one bullet fired from the other side would be retaliated with 100 bullets," he said.Singh, who was here to attend a function organised by an association of primary school teachers, also claimed that the country was making steady economic progress under the NDA regime and was well on course in making it to the list of the top three economies of the world within a decade."Terrorism is an international problem. All countries are facing its brunt. But we have told our armed forces not to worry about ammunition and resources while thwarting terrorist attacks and responding to cross-border firing and shelling," the home minister said.On the economic front, efforts were made to strengthen the country, he said."India was the ninth largest economy in the world before we took over and now it is in the sixth position. We can assure you that it will be among the top three by 2030," he said.Recalling the role played by his teachers in his own life, the Union minister said, "All of you who are in the teaching profession have a very big responsibility. Please do remember that imbibing values in the children is even more important than imparting knowledge."Union minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party MP Arun Kumar were among those who attended the event.Singh also visited the Mahabodhi Temple, a world heritage site, in Bodh Gaya, which is believed to be the place where Gautama Buddha had attained enlightenment. PTI CORR NAC JM NSDNSD