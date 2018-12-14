No occasion to doubt decision-making in Rafale deal: SC

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday said there is no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal with France. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said there has been necessity of fighter aircraft and the country cannot remain without fighter jets.The Chief Justice of India (CJI) is reading out the judgement for the three-judge bench.The verdict was pronounced on a batch of pleas seeking court-monitored probe in the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal with France. PTI SJK ABA MNL RKS SKV KJ