No one can 'dictate' to China what it should, shouldn't do: Xi

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Beijing, Dec 18 (AFP) President Xi Jinping vowed Tuesday to push ahead with China's "reform and opening up" but warned that no one can "dictate" what it does, as the Communist Party celebrated the policy's 40th anniversary."No one is in a position to dictate to the Chinese people what should or should not be done," Xi said as China faces a stern challenge from the United States over trade and diplomacy. AFP NSANSA
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today