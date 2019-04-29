No one can play with country's security under Modi govt: CM

Pratapgarh (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) No one is being allowed to play with the country's security under the Modi government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Monday."In the five years of the Modi government, be it the issueof national security or internal security or the (economic) growth, the development is being seen everywhere. No one is being allowed to play with the security of the country today," the chief minister said, addressing an election meeting here."When Modiji had taken oath as prime minister for the first time on May 26, 2014, he had said his government will not be for any religion or individual," said Adityanath. "He had said his government will work for the poor,farmers, women, youths and all sections of the society. Had the previous governments any concern for the poor, the bankaccounts for them (the poor) would not have been opened after Modi came to power."Rajiv Gandhi used to say when 100 rupees are sent (from the Centre), only 10 rupees reach the poor. The power brokers used to snatch the poor's share but it is not so now. Whatever is given by the government is directly deposited in their bank accounts," said the chief minister. He said the local industry based on amla fruit is being taken up under the 'one-district one-product' schemeof the state government and will also get branding.Speaking of his government's work, he said anti-Romeo squads have been set up for the safety and security of girls and laws have been framed to deal with land mafias.PTI SAB RAXRAX