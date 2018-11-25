No one can stay neutral on Ram Temple issue: Haryana minister

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) Asserting that no one can stay neutral on building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Haryana's Cabinet minister Anil Vij Sunday said everyone will have to choose on which side the of the issue they stand.The outspoken Health and Sports Minister in the M L Khattar-led BJP government said the time has come now for every individual and political party besides the religious and social organisations to make their stands clear on the Ram temple issue."Before the Mahabharta battle, Lord Krishna had said everyone will have to make their own choice whether they are with the Kauravas or the Pandavas," he said.Similarly, the time has come now for every body to choose whether they are opposed to or are in favour of the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said in a Tweet, adding nobody can remain neutral on it.The Shiv Sena had exhorted the Union government Friday to come out with an ordinance and declare a date for the construction of the Ram temple. PTI SUN RAXRAX