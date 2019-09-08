No other govt took so many people-friendly decisions in first 100 days: Javadekar

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) No other government in the past has taken so many people-friendly decisions in its first 100 days in power, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday, as the NDA dispensation marked its 100 days in office.Addressing a press conference here, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting said the decisions taken by the government in its first 100 days have helped empower people, brought in more inclusiveness and transparency.The decisions to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence were some of the major ones, according to the minister.They could be taken in quick time as preparations for them had started even before the Lok Sabha elections, he said.He said the government has also unveiled a roadmap to make India a USD-5 trillion economy. PTI NAB TIRTIR