No party has courage to raise school, hospital issues: Kejriwal

Sirsa (Har), Dec 22 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal Saturday lashed out at the Congress, BJP and INLD, accusing them of never paying attention towards improving schools and hospitals, adding it was only his party which improved the national capital's education and health sectors in the past three years.Addressing a 'School and Hospital' rally in this district of Haryana, he promised to order an audit of all private schools in the state and return the "excess school fees" to parents if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power after the assembly elections next year. "After 70 years of Independence, there is only one party which openly talks about schools and hospitals. Today, no party in the country has the courage to talk about hospitals and schools. We have improved the condition of government schools and hospitals in Delhi," he said. Sirsa is considered a stronghold of opposition INLD. "I want to ask you do you need hospitals and schools or violence between Jats and non-Jats?" he said, adding the public did not want casteism or violence between Hindus and Muslims. The Delhi chief minister accused the Congress, BJP and INLD of "looting" the country for 70 years."These parties looted the country for 70 years. If Kejriwal can change the shape of schools and hospitals in Delhi, why did not these parties do so in 70 years?" he said. "I appeal to the youth to support us and save the country. If these parties continue to rule for some more years, the country will not survive," he said. Kejriwal also hit out at the Khattar government for not allowing him to visit a government dispensary in Karnal last month. "I had gone to Asandh to see a dispensary. But the Khattar government stopped me midway. Am I a terrorist? I am the chief minister of Delhi. I was going to visit the dispensary and I had come to my Haryana, I was born in Haryana. Haryana is mine and it is not anybody's personal property," he said.Praising his government in Delhi for changing the face of government schools, the AAP leader said even rich parents had now started admitting their wards in these schools. "We have also been able to return the excess fee charged by private schools in the last 10 years. Have you ever heard of private schools returning fees? You change the government in Haryana and bring AAP to power. "We will also not allow school fees to be raised in next five years. We had done it in Delhi and we will do so in Haryana as well," he said. Kejriwal added that his government in Delhi had also decided that in case of power outage, consumers would be provided compensation.