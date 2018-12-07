No place for murder in democracy, role of killed inspector also be probed: VHP leader

Noida (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) There is no place for murder in a democracy but the role of a police inspector, who was killed in mob violence over alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr, should also be probed, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader said Friday. The VHP's Meerut region 'mantri' Sudarshan Chakra alleged Inspector Subodh Singh would not register FIRs or listen to the people and asked why his staff had left him alone during the violence. "The VHP has clearly stated that there is no place for murder in a democracy and condoled his killing but his role as a police official must also be probed," he said. Chakra was addressing a press conference held here on the VHP's proposed rally in Delhi on December 9 for early construction of Ram temple in Ayodhaya. The VHP leader said the incident would not have occurred had there been no cow slaughter. "The society would not tolerate slaughtering of cows. Do not let that happen, there would be no anger among people, a reflection of which was witnessed in Bulandshahr," he said. He requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to trust his workers and claimed that though slaughterhouses were banned, they continue to run. "The police are letting this happen and allowing cow slaughter because of which tension is simmering," he added. Chakra said it was "wrong" that an inspector was killed and equally wrong that a "cow-worshipper", Sumit Kumar, 20, also died in the violence. Alleging police atrocities in the villages near the violence site in Siyana tehsil, he appealed to Adityanath to "stop the police or these cow-worshippers will not tolerate this and you may lose your chair . On Monday, a mob of some 400 people violently rampaged through the Chingrawathi village in Siyana area after cattle carcasses were found near a village. The police have so far arrested nine people in connection with the violence. Replying to a question, he said, "We want the cow to be declared national animal. We are moving towards it and we have full faith in the CM, who is a cow worshipper, a patriot." Regarding the December 9 rally, the VHP leader said eight lakh people from the National Capital Region were expected at the 'dharam sansad' at the Ramlila ground. "The court and the government should no longer test our patience over the demand of temple in Ayodhya. The Hindu community is being insulted by constitutional institutions," Chakra claimed. He said that a clarion call 'Abhi nahi to kabhi nahi (if not now, then never) has been made for its construction and the issue must be resolved at the earliest. PTI KIS AAR