No place for the corrupt in police department: Yogi

Azamgarh, Jun 23 (PTI) Seeking identification of police personnel having turk with criminals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Sunday warned that there is no place for the corrupt in the police department."Policemen who are in collusion with criminals must be identified. There is no place for corrupt police personnel in the department," said the chief minister.The chief minister's warning came during a review meeting of the functioning of the police in the Azamgarh division. Lamenting the lack of preemptive police, the chief minister also asked, "Why do the police swing into action only on media reports?" "Why actions are not being taken to curb the crime?" he asked. He sought to know from senior officials attending the meeting why were the incidents of crime taking place at all, if the resources are available, and the police, as claimed, are always deployed on road.Emphasising upon the role of 'chowkidars' in curbing crime, the chief minister said they can play a crucial role in arresting crime by providing information in time."Meetings should be held with them every fortnight. The officials should also meet village heads and other representatives regularly," said Adityanath. "In a democracy, communication is the most effective solution to any problem. In cases of loot, the beat officer of the concerned police station and other officials should be held accountable," he added. The chief minister also expressed annoyance at the phenomena of jails turning into rest house for criminals.He said those who are allowing this to happen should be identified. Conscious that his directions for crime control should not result into the police evading registration of FIRs, the chief minister cautioned, "Instead of crime control figures, the police should make the faith of people in them as the parameter for effective law and order situation."Directing strict action in cases of crime against women and children, the chief minister sought preparation of a list of such criminals at the range level and dealing with them sternly."Such cases should be taken to fast track courts and the accused should be convicted within two months. This would instill fear in criminals," he said.Adityanath also expressed unhappiness over the continued misuse of the blue and red beacons in Mau district despite its ban over installation in unauthorised vehicles. He also asked officials to start a drive against bikers' gang and the people misusing beacons.Emphasising upon the importance of law and order in society, the chief minister described it as a prerequisite of the development. "If the law and order is good, the investment will come, if investment comes, there will be employment and development as well," he observed.PTI NAV RAXRAX