No political party is serious about checking increasing school fees: Ghaziabad parents' associations

Ghaziabad 23 Mar (PTI) Two parents' associations here Saturday said their members will not vote for any party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to protest against rising school fees. The members of Ghaziabad Parents Association have decided to press NOTA (none of the above) option at the time of polling. President of All Parents Association, Ghaziabad, Shivani Jain said no political party or state government was serious about their demands. We are being harassed by the management of public schools as they are charging exorbitant fees and extorting money under miscellaneous heads, the parents alleged. School management committees are imposing their rules and enhancing fee every year on some pretext, they said. District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS) are not enforcing the Supreme Court order regarding fees, they said, adding most of the CBSE norms are being flouted by the school management bodies.