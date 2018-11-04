No power can stop construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Giriraj

Nawada (Bihar), Nov 4 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh Sunday said no power in the world can stop the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The people want the government and the court to find a way for constructing Ram temple, the minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises told reporters here. "Prabhu Sri Ram is the cornerstone of the faith of more than 100 crore people in the country. There is resentment and impatience among the people as cold water has been thrown on their hopes, but a way out (to construct the temple) will be chalked out. No power in the world can stop the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya," he said. Speaking on the Private Member's Bill which will be moved by Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha, the minister said the Congress will have to clear its stand on the matter. PTI CORR AR PR PR INDINDIND