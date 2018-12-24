No power in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh dists for nearly 9 hours

Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) There was disruption in power supply for nearly nine hours in several parts of Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts, owing to technical faults resulting from dense fog, an official said Monday. Power supply was cut from 2 am on Sunday night to 10 am on Monday in Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Suratgarh, officials said. The supply was restored after the fault was repaired, said Jodhpur Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Limited chief engineer B P Chauhan. Jaipur Discom Chief Engineer R P Sharma said power supply was affected due to technical fault in 220 KV grid stations of Sriganganagar and Padampur. PTI AG INDIND