No promise for Union Territory in Bodo areas in Assam: Interlocutor

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Central government has not given any promise to any group to constitute a Union Territory for the Bodo dominated areas in Assam, Centre's interlocutor for talks with Assam-based militant groups A B Mathur said Sunday.The comments come amid strong protests by some non-Bodo organisations in Assam against any such move."It is absolutely wrong. No promise has been given to anyone," Mathur told PTI when asked whether the central government has given any promise to constitute a union territory in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) in Assam.Mathur said he did not have any formal meeting with any delegation of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) in the recent past."Two-three leaders of the ABSU came to see me four days ago. It was not a formal meeting. I did not give any promise to them. All news about the Union Territory is absolutely wrong," he said.Director General (Special Branch) of the Assam Police Pallav Bhattacharjee said all speculation about the Union Territory for the BTAD was completely wrong."There is no question of giving any promise to any group on constitution of a Union Territory for the BTAD," he told PTI.Following the speculation a number of organisations in Assam have called for a 'bandh' against the reported move.