No proposal for appointing women rural coordinators to ensure socio-economic development, LS told

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) There is no proposal for appointing women rural coordinators to ensure socio-economic development of women in rural areas, the Lok Sabha was informed Thursday.Minister of State for the Rural Development Ministry Ram Kripal Yadav told the Lok Sabha that the ministry has identified best practitioners."However, best practitioners are identified from among the Self-Help Group members to function as Community Resource Persons (CRPs) for providing support in the implementation of various activities of the programme," he said in a written reply.There is no such proposal for appointing women rural coordinators to ensure socio-economic development of women in rural areas under the Deendayal Antodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), the Lok Sabha was told."There are various types of CRPs viz., Institution Building and Capacity Building CRPs, Livelihoods CRPs (Krishi Sakhi, Pashu Sakhi), Health and Nutrition CRPs (Swasthya Sakhi), Financial Inclusion CRPs (Bank Mitra, Bhima Mitra)," Yadav said. PTI UZM KJ