No questions taken up in UP Council as oppn create din

Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) The Question Hour in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council could not be taken up on Wednesday due to the din created by the opposition over the poor law-and-order situation in the state and the problems being faced by farmers.Samajwadi Party MLCs protested in the Well of the House, while leaders of the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party stood at their seats and shouted slogans.As soon as the House commenced at 11.00 am, SP members stormed into the Well and started raising slogans.Chairperson Ramesh Yadav adjourned the House for 20 minutes.The situation was no better when the House reassembled and it was adjourned first till 12 noon and then again till 12.20 pm.Leader of the Opposition Ahmed Hasan (SP) said that the law-and-order situation in the state is very bad and charged the government with not paying any attention to it.Amidst the din, Leader of the House Dinesh Sharma (BJP) presented the second supplementary budget for 2018-19.The House was later adjourned for the day. PTI NAV SMI NSDNSD