No rain on June 12 despite predictions by MeT Dept, Skymet

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The MeT department and private weather forecaster Skymet Weather had made forecast of rain in the national capital on June 12 but the prediction did not turn out true. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted dust storm, thunder storm with light rain, while the Skymet weather had made a forecast of "heavy rains" over Delhi and NCR on June 12. The IMD said it did rain in a few areas in the national capital, while the Skymet Weather said the trough approaching Delhi fizzled out before it could reach the national capital. The IMD's Safdurjung observatory recorded two squalls -- one from 6.48 pm to 6.49 pm and second at 6.58 pm to 7 pm. However, no rainfall activity was recorded. Several parts of Delhi witnessed dust storm. It also resulted in the Delhi airport suspending its operations. Kuldeep Srivastava, the regional forecasting chief of IMD, however, said rainfall did take place at a few places. "We don't have observatories at every place. We have five main observatories, which did not record any rainfall. Light rain had occurred at a few places. Since the observatories did not record any rainfall, there's no record of precipitation," Srivastava said. The IMD has observatories at Safdurjung, Palam, Ayanagar, Ridge and Delhi. University Private weather forecaster Symet Weather also predicted "intense rains" in Delhi NCR with strong winds. "Delhi has remained mostly dry this season so far. On June 10 and 11, a trough south of Delhi moved upwards, but that too didn't lead to any major rain activity. The problem is even if there is intense rainfall at any isolated place, if there's no observatory, it won't reflect in data," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet said.