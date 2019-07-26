No recognition granted to Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi: HRD Ministry

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The HRD Ministry issued an advisory on Friday informing that a fake board, which has cheated more than 10,000 students from across the country, has been operating in the name of 'Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi', and it has not given any recognition to the same."It has come to the notice of that one entity operating in the name of 'Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi' is claiming to be a recognised board of education by us. On scrutiny of the relevant records of this, it has been found that no such letters, as being circulated, have ever been issued by us in favour of the so-called board," the Human Resource Development Ministry said in the advisory."Both the letters are, therefore, completely forged and fabricated. It is abundantly clarified that no letters have ever been issued by the ministry recognising the said entity," it added. The advisory stated that if any other documents are produced in relation to the board's recognition, then the same may be deemed to be fake and the veracity of the documents may first be confirmed from the concerned organisation. Delhi Police had in December last year busted a gang operating the fake board. "The gang has cheated more than 10,000 students from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and several other states. The fake board syndicate also provided documents of higher education from renowned institutes of different states in the country," police had said.The ministry has advised all students, parents and other stakeholders to not engage with the fake board in any manner. PTI GJS GJS KJKJ