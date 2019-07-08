No relation with developments in Karnataka: Rajnath Singh

(Eds: Replacing word Delhi Gate with Kashmere Gate ) New Delhi, July 8 (PTI) The BJP-ruled government has norelation to the ongoing developments in Karnataka and did notput pressure on any MLA or MP to switch parties, UnionMinister Rajnath Singh said Monday in Lok Sabha.The Defence Minister said the government is committed toprotect the sanctity of Parliament."Whatever is happening currently in Karnataka, we haveno relation with that," he said, replying to the issue raisedby Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.Chowdhury alleged the BJP-ruled government is hatching aconspiracy to break the Congress-led government in Karnatakaand Madhya Pradesh."This government is secretly hatching a conspiracyagainst the state government. They took our MLAs to a fivestar hotel in Mumbai," Chowdhury said during Zero Hour.He also said that immediately after the MLAs met theGovernor, vehicles, aeroplane and hotel facilities werealready there.To drive home his point, Chowdhury said if one has 10silver and gold coins each but not facility to secure them, itdoes not mean that an outsider will steal them.Accusing the government of betraying democracy, he said,"You have won 303 seats (in Lok Sabha) but still your stomachis not full.Your stomach and Kashmere Gate now look similar".The Congress-JD (S) government has plunged into a crisis,with 13 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignation tothe Speaker. 12 of them did it on Saturday.The defence minister said the resignation drive wasstarted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi."Big leaders of Congress are resigning," he added.Immediately after the minister's reply, Congress membersstarted shouting and showing placards with "Save Democracy"written on them.Members did not pay heed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla'srepeated request to stay calm.T R Baalu (DMK) and Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC) raisedtheir issues during Zero Hour, but in the pandemonium, theSpeaker adjourned the House for lunch. PTI RR DV KJ