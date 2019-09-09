No relief expected from sultry weather in Delhi till Sept 13

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Muggy weather continued to cause inconvenience to residents of the national capital on Monday and similar conditions are likely to prevail for another three to four days. The city recorded a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius, three notches more than the normal, and a low of 28.3 degrees. Humidity levels shot up to 81 per cent. Mahesh Palwat of Skymet Weather, a private forecaster, said the capital will have to wait for another three to four days for rains. Sultry weather will persist till September 13. Thereafter, rains are likely. Though these showers won't be heavy, the precipitation will bring the temperatures down slightly, he said. The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies for Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI GVS CK