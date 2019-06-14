No relief from heatwave in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) There was no respite from the heatwave conditions in Haryana and Punjab on Friday with the maximum temperature rising above normal limits, the Meteorological Department said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degree Celsius, up three notches against normal limits, a Meteorological Department report said here. Hisar in Haryana registered a high of 43.2 degree Celsius, up two notches while Ambala's maximum settled at 42.8 degree Celsius, four degrees above normal. Narnaul recorded a high of 43 degree Celsius, up two notches while Karnal sizzled at 42.6 degree Celsius, up five notches against normal limits. Patiala in Punjab registered a maximum of 43.6 degree Celsius, up five notches against the normal. Ludhiana recorded a high of 42.7 degree Celsius, while Amritsar recorded 43 degree Celsius, four notches above normal. PTI SUN INDIND