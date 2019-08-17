No religion greater than public service: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) Observing that "no religion is greater than the public service", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday sought to inspire government officials by his personal example to serve people, saying one is always remembered for doing good work. The chief minister, however, also expressed annoyance over the bureaucratic work culture of reporting late for the duty and declaring problems as "solved" even without taking pains to know about it. "People always remember officers who do good work. I work for 17-18 hours everyday. I will always be remembered if I do good work," he said, seeking to inspire the state's promotee civil service officials. "There is no greater religion than the public service. Being directly connected with the public, the promoted civil service officers can solve the problems of the general public in a better way by discharging their duties," he said, addressing the promoted PCS Officers Association members at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here.. The chief minister, however, rued that despite the state government taking several measures favouring officials, many of them are not reciprocating to the government's favours with dedicated service to the people. Many officials do not come to office on time and many public complaints on the chief minister's grievance redressal portal are often declared "solved" even without being read, he said.Enlisting his government's pro-officer measures, the chief minister said his government is regularly according promotions to the eligible ones. "Our government did not stop promotion of any officer and employee. The government has also changed many rules so that no employee or officer is harassed anymore," Adityanath was quoted as saying in an official statement. "The government is working to provide all kinds of facilities to the officers, so that they work with full commitment in resolving the problems of the people. Till thecomplainant is not satisfied, the complaint is not considered as disposed of. If the general public is satisfied, only then it would be believed that you are doing good work," he said. Ninety per cent of the problems of the people are related to the revenue and police departments, he said cautioning the officers of the two departments.PTI NAV RAXRAX