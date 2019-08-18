No request received for cabinet reshuffle from UP govt: Raj Bhavan official

(Eds: Updating with clarification from Raj Bhavan official) Lucknow, Aug 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Sunday night clarified that "no request" has been received from the state government for the reshuffling of Yogi Adityanath's cabinet. "No request has been received from the UP government for expansion of the Cabinet at the office of UP Governor. Once the state government sends a request, it will be done," Anjum Naqvi, Assistant Director Information at Raj Bhavan told PTI. Earlier, he said that the oath-taking ceremony would be held on Monday around 11 am at UP Raj Bhavan. When enquired about the cabinet reshuffle, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi on Sunday night said, "No such programmes tomorrow." PTI NAV SMI SNESNE