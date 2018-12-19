No separate time zone for northeastern states for strategic reasons: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A panel, formed to examine having a separate time zone for the northeastern states, recommended against it for "strategic reasons", the government informed the Lok Sabha Wednesday. In a written response to a question on demands from the northeastern states for having a separate time zone, Union Science and Technology minister Harsh Vardhan said such requests have been made on the ground that sunrise and sunset timings in these parts are much earlier than official working hours."National Physical Laboratory (NPL) published certain reports in science journals on this issue, referring to saving of electricity," Vardhan said.The matter was examined by a High Level Committee (HLC) comprising the secretary of the Department of Science and Technology and chief secretary of Tripura, he added. However, in response to the question, there was no mention of when the panel was formed."The HLC, after considering the issue, recommended not to have two time zones for India for strategic reasons," he said.A senior official of the Ministry of Science and Technology said the panel was formed several years ago.The demand for a separate time zone is not new. Last year, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu demanded a separate time zone for northeastern states stating that several work hours are wasted as offices open late and sun rises early.France has 12 time zones, while the US has 11 and Australia has eight. Like India, China has only one time zone. PTI PR KJ