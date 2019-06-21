No significant dip in avg rainfall in over 100 years: Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Union minister Harsh Vardhan Friday said in the Lok Sabha that the analysis of the past data of more than 100 years showed that the average rainfall of the country had not shown any significant decrease. "However, from the analysis of the past data of more than 100 years it has been reported that the all-India rainfall has multi decadal/epochal variability and currently it is in the dry epoch," the Minister for Earth Sciences said in response to a question. The minister said the rainfall data for the period from 1901 to 2017 showed that the all-India south-west monsoon seasonal rainfall had not shown any significant increasing or decreasing trend. The IMD recorded below normal rainfall in 2018. Responding to another question, he said the past five years had been the warmest in all parts of the world. PTI PR PR RDKRDK