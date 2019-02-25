No signs of decline in Pak-sponsored terrorism in J&K: DGP

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Asserting that there was "no signs of decline" in Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh Monday said the security forces were determined to restore peace in the state.The statement comes days after 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died in an attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in south Kashmir. "Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is going on for the last many years and showing no signs of decline but we are determined to eliminate terrorism from the state and restore peace in the region," Singh told reporters after the wreath laying ceremony of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Aman Kumar Thakur here. Thakur and a soldier were killed in a fierce gunfight with JeM terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Sunday. Three JeM terrorists including two Pakistani nationals were also killed in the encounter. J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik, Union minister Jitendra Singh, advisors to the Governor and senior officers of the police, Army, CRPF and civil administration attended the ceremony at police lines here and paid floral tributes to Thakur whose body was flown from Srinagar to Jammu in the morning. "JeM, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and some other groups are continuing with their activities in Kashmir," the DGP said."Police and other security forces are conducting their operations to counter them and wipe them out and I am hopeful that in the coming months, the situation will improve further," he added. Singh further said the security forces were "proud of the sacrifices" made by the jawans and were "determined" to eliminate all the active terrorist groups in the state "in the coming months". The security situation in the state is "well under control" and there is "no need to panic", he stressed."Police and other security forces are doing their job satisfactorily and there is peace in Kashmir and Jammu," he said further.The police chief lauded Thakur for his courage saying, "We have lost a brave colleague and we are proud of his martyrdom". "On a specific information that a group of JeM terrorists were hiding in a village in Kulgam, an operation was jointly launched by police, Army and the CRPF on Sunday.""The officer killed two terrorists who are believed to be Pakistanis and came to the help of his colleague who received a bullet injury," Singh said. In the process, he received a bullet injury and succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital, he said. "This brave officer was working in the counter-insurgency operations group in Kulgam for the last two years. Some months ago, he received DG commendation medal," Singh said. "Last year, he has also received Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry and his name was recommended for a bigger award but before that he sacrificed his life for the nation," he added. The sacrifice of the officers and the jawans will motivate the forces in their fight against terrorism to restore peace in the state, he said further. "We bow before the sacrifice of our martyrs and salute them. The fight against terrorism will continue with more vigour," he said. "We also stand by the families of our martyrs and want to tell them that we are with them in this hour of grief," he added.PTI TAS AB RHL