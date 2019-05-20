'No spoilers please,' Tarantino ahead of Cannes screening of 'Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood'

Cannes, May 20 (PTI) Quentin Tarantino on Monday posted a 'no spoilers' request to those attending the world premiere of his film "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" at Cannes Film Festival. The director said as lovers of cinema, Cannes viewers should not spoil the experience for others by sharing plot details. "I love Cinema. You love Cinema. Its the journey of discovering a story for the first time. Im thrilled to be here in Cannes to share 'Once Upon A Timein Hollywood' with the festival audience. The cast and crew have worked hard to create something original."I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way," the director said in a typed noted.Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, the film's story takes place around the Charles Manson murders in 1969. Robbie plays actor Sharon Tate, who was killed by the members of the cult leader. "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood", one of the most anticipated films of 2019, will premiere at Cannes on Tuesday. PTI BK BKBK